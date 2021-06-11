Yoji Sushi replaced a few of iterations of sushi/Chinese restaurants, including Tao Yin, Pink Zebra, a pop-up by chef Jesse Koide, formerly of Mission Chinese, and Little Kite. Unfortunately, I never tried Pink Zebra, but we were regulars at Tao Yin for its inexpensive sushi and bento boxes, delicious potstickers, and the nice family-run feel to it. Yoji Sushi appears to serve better quality fish, and is a tad pricier, but with more sushi options to choose from.

I got the chirashi bowl with sake, hamachi, shiro maguro, tamago, and I believe tai. It was a huge portion, I came nowhere near to finishing. The fish was quiveringly fresh – beautiful, bright jewels over room temperature rice – and more than plentiful.

BF ordered his beloved bento box, with beef teriyaki, shrimp and veg tempura, salad, rice, and pork katsu. His teriyaki was a cut above what I’ve tried at most places – the beef was very tender. On the side, I got potstickers and crispy brussels sprouts with yuzu and a spicy aioli to share. We enjoyed the potstickers, even though they were a little burned on the undersides. The lemony Brussels sprouts were good too and made it into the next day’s breakfast. We were, of course, stuffed to the gills (pun intended), with plenty of food to spare.

We didn’t venture into the adjoining Tea House, although some of their offerings were very tempting. But there’s lot more I’d try at Yoji Sushi, such as these interesting-sounding apps: tuna poke nachos, sake daikon rolls, and a clam chowder croquette. There are plenty of nigiri and maki, vegetarian and not, to choose from, as well as salads and vegetable dishes.

Yoji Sushi has seating outdoors, and it doesn’t appear they’ve opened up their inside space yet, but soon, my precious!

Welcome to a new sushi place in the Mission! Of which we can never get enough.

Yoji Sushi House

(415) 681-0128

3515 20th St A