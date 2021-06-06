Good Morning Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The pandemic has certainly revealed fault lines in the wealthiest nation in history that “can no longer be ingored”. But do those who profited handsomely from the crisis feel the same way?

Like a certain Police Chief who could care less about what the public thinks about racist policing.

Report Card is back with an illustrated story of one 8th grader’s pandemic year.

The CDC data used for the chart lags behind the data supplied from SFDPH. As of June 10, DPH reports over 79 percent (628,793) of San Francisco residents over 12 have received one dose, and over 69 percent (547,659) are completely vaccinated. On June 10, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 3,017. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

Covid-19 R Estimation puts its estimate of the San Francisco R Number at .85, and kept its California estimate at .88. The average ensemble for San Francisco’s R Number is .85, and its average California R Number is .71.

Between May 8 and June 7, DPH reports 39 new cases in the Mission or a rate of 6.54 new cases per 10,000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point remains the City’s hottest Covid spot with 66 new cases or 17.65 new cases per 10,000 residents. Only 5 City neighborhoods report more than 20 cases, all in the Southeast sector. The Citywide rate was 4.95 new cases per 10,000 residents.

For the week ending June 3, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City was 14 new cases, or 1.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Based on a group’s population size, case rates through June 6 show Pacific Islanders with 1693, Latinx 1121, Native Americans 800, Blacks 531, Whites 234, Asians 226, and Multi-racials 187. The Citywide rate is 423.

Although still very low (and declining again), Acute Care hospitalizations jumped earlier this week. For the week ending June 7, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients rose 26 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 37 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On June 7, Covid patients accounted for 1.4 percent of ICU occupancy and .7 percent of Acute Care occupancy, and DPH reports 100 percent ICU and 100 percent Acute Care available for a potential surge.

The latest report from the federal Department of Health and Human Services shows SFGH with 6 Covid patients and 80 percent ICU occupancy, while across the Mission, CPMC had 0 Covid patients and 37 percent ICU occupancy. Of 15 reported Covid patients, 13 were at either SFGH or UCSF.

Between April 6 and June 5, residents in the Mission had a .89 positivity rate. Three City neighborhoods had over 1 percent positivity: Bayview Hunters Point, Visitacion Valley and Western Addition.

In May 260 men and 234 women tested positively for the virus. Since last March 329 men and 212 women, 4 “others” and 2 of a gender unknown have died a Covid-related death. DPH reports 0 new cases or deaths among trans males or trans females.

San Francisco’s 547th Covid-related death was recorded on May 23. Despite this new death, according to DPH, there are still 3 San Francisco Covid-related deaths in May. 74 percent of all deaths were San Franciscans above the age of 69. Only 2.9 percent of all deaths had no underlying conditions.