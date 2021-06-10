These graphic memoirs are part of Report Card, a Mission Local project supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and the Wallace House, where editor and reporter Sindya Bhanoo is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow. The project utilizes illustration and audio to highlight the unseen hurdles that students in underserved communities are facing this year.

Gen was an 8th grader at SF School this year. Eighth graders at SF School each wrote and illustrated graphic short stories this year based on their pandemic experiences. Mission Local journalists conducted a writing workshop with the students.