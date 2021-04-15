This morning, the lines outside the labor union’s office at 18th and Shotwell, will not be filled with workers looking for jobs, but workers and residents waiting for appointments or a shot in the arm that will free them from the tyranny of Covid-19.

The vaccination site at Local 261 at 3271 18th St. will be the fourth site to open in the Mission District, a neighborhood where residents can now walk up and make a vaccination appointment on any day of the week. The Shotwell site opens just as the city is also opening up vaccinations to anyone over the age of 16.

To prepare for today’s opening, Valerie Tulier-Laiwa. who is on the executive committee of the Latino Task Force, arrived Wednesday afternoon for a walk-through with the onsite team that had been working for hours. She had plenty of questions.

Was it smart to have two lines going to the same door, she asked? Would it be better to have the registration line and an appointment line leading to different doors? Once someone was ready for a shot, who would lead them to one of nine stations? It was clear that by this morning, any issues would be addressed.

The site represents a major collaboration between the San Francisco Department of Public Health and the Latino Task Force, a relationship that has been no overnight romance, but instead a guarded dance – filled with frustrations, seeming resistance, lost opportunities and now promise.

The health department’s experience with the Latino Task Force, Director of Public Health Grant Colfax said on Wednesday, “helped us be more responsive and learning with LTF and other community stakeholders to provide low barrier access in addition to the mass sites.”

Colfax added that it “took some time” to scale up, “but we have gotten there.”

Others agreed.

The relationship with the Health Department was “obviously” not ideal at the beginning, said Susana Rojas, who has been key in community outreach in the Latino Task Force’s collaborations with UCSF. But at some point, she added, Colfax “got it.” Team members can easily reach him and he too will call on them, she said.

The planning for the site has been in the works since early this year.

Already the Latino Task Force and UCSF – an alliance known as Unidos en Salud – have vaccinated over 10,000 predominantly Latinx and Mission residents since February when the collaborators opened a first vaccination site at 24th and Capp Streets. It is open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is now vaccinating 500 residents a day. The Department of Public Health is also collaborating on that site.

The Shotwell site will be open Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Initially it will have 200 doses but expects to ramp up quickly.

Appointments can be made in person at 24th and Mission Wednesday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. or at 701 Alabama St Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Mission neighborhood residents and workers can email LatinoTaskForceSF@gmail.com to request an appointment.

We will be updating the story throughout the day.

Valerie Tulier-Laiwa arrives for a walk-through at the new site on Wednesday afternoon.

10 a.m.