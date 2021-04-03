Chic n’ Time is a newish, kind of fast-foody, Asian-fusion place fixated on chicken that opened up in the old Burger Joint space. Why they chose to move so near the other fairly new chicken place (SF Chickenbox at Brew Coop) is beyond me, but this place is all chicken, all the time. Nevertheless, Chic n’ time provided some tasty, well-balanced dishes.

Take out from Chic n’ Time on Valencia Street in SF’s Mission District.

Maybe a little too well-balanced, at times. We ordered a 5-spice chicken with garlic noodles, and the noodz were insufficiently ass-kickingly garlicky to me, although the chicken was near perfect.

The BF ordered two types of wings: One described as peppercorn wings, had nary a breath of peppercorn to be seen, but TONS of minced garlic, which actually frightened me at first glance, but the garlic appeared to have been boiled, perhaps? It was mild, with just the essence of garlic on really great fried wings – crispy, light and airy.

The second set of wings were in a Cajun rub, with a very green, celery-seed-forward flavor. Also very good. The BF ordered noodle soup, which I found flavorless, although he doctored it up to his liking. We ordered Imperial Rolls as a side to share (one each), and I wish we’d ordered more. Densely crisp and flaky, with a nuoc cham that could have stood with just a tad more fish-sauce flavor…. Still, these were great.

The menu also boasts popcorn chicken, fresh spring rolls, fried tofu, and bbq chicken, all served with your choice of garlic noodles, rice, or noodle soup. They’ve also got pho ga, garlic butter crab, and a tofu/cabbage salad.

When I picked up our food, the joint was empty, although Valencia was hopping because the streets were closed to traffic. I’m guessing the lack of alcohol for sale here is contributing to that, but come on people – let’s get out there and support our newest neighbor!



Chic n’ Time

807 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110

