Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

The expected B117 variant surge is taking center stage. It’s “a new pandemic” says German leader Angela Merkel announcing a strict new lockdown for Easter, while in Michigan, though cases are rapidly rising, the rise in hospitalizations is not as steep.

For many of our neighbors, particularly in the Mission, the pandemic has meant more than getting sick with the virus. Annika reports on how Mission residents came together to help feed a growing number of hungry people.

To be part of political insurer Blue Shield’s the state vaccine network, counties cannot share their vaccines with community clinic partners. No Bay Area counties, including San Francisco have joined the network.

No one has benefited more from Blue Shield’s largess than local resturant mogul Gavin Newsom who recently bragged about progress in California’s vaccination program. He forgot, an oversight no doubt, to mention the inequities. Though more likely to become infected and suffer serious consequences, Blacks have only received 3 percent of the doses so far delivered in the state.

Along with sickness and hunger, the pandemic breeds loneliness. Cielo, a student at City Arts and Tech High School in the Excelsior fights loneliness in words and drawings.

While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

No new vaccination numbers to report today. As of March 20, over 37 percent (283,156) of San Francisco residents over 16 had received one dose, while over 18 percent (136,090) had received two. On March 20, the seven-day rolling average of shots per day was 8,564.3 . The DPH goal is 10,000 shots a day. For information on where to get vaccinated in and around the Mission, visit our Vaccination Page.

The virus loves restaurants. After taking a couple months off, signs are the virus is waking up just in time for the expanded reopening. Covid-19 R Estimation now has the San Francisco R Number at .85 while the ensemble estimates it at .75. Estimates for the California R Number fall between .75 and .8.

Between February 19 and March 20, DPH added 126 new cases to the Mission or 21.1 new cases per 10,000 residents. The Tenderloin had the highest rate at 27, while Sunset/Parkside had the lowest recorded rate at 7.2 new cases per 10,000 residents. Ten neighborhoods had less than 15 new cases. Except for Treasure Island, all were west of Twin Peaks.

For the week ending March 15, the seven-day rolling average of daily new cases in the City remained at 31 or 3.6 new cases per day per 100,000 residents.

So far 32.4 percent of all vaccinations in San Francisco have been given to Asians, 30.4 percent to Whites, 10.6 percent to Latinx, 9.7 percent to multi-racials and 3.4 percent to Blacks.

Hospitalizations dropped again but have yet to reach the October lows. Today’s figures include 0 ICU transfers and 1 Acute Care transfer. For the week ending March 21, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients fell 9 percent. During that week, the seven-day average availability of ICU beds was 33 percent and Acute Care availability was 25 percent. On March 21, DPH reported 120 ICU beds and 460 Acute Care beds available. DPH says capacity for a potential surge is at 100 percent.

In response to the current rise/surge in Michigan, UCSF’s Dr. Monia Gandhi tweeted “Hospitalizations per case lower than rate before vaccines started.” In SF and in California generally, hospitalizations per case is not data made available to the public.

Between January 20 and March 20, Pacific Islanders tested at a rate of 344.5 tests per 1000 residents, Native Americans 256.1, Blacks 125.7, Whites 105, Asians 81.9, Latinx 71.9 and Multi-racials 66.9 tests per 1000 residents.

San Francisco residents aged 70-79 have a case rate of 248 cases per 10,000 residents, while those aged 60-69 have a rate of 289, over 80 337, 30-39 424, 25-29 440, 40-49 441, 18-20 602 and 20-25 643 cases per 10,000 residents. The Citywide rate is 400 per 10,000 residents.

Based on 460 deaths (reported by the Washington Post), San Franciso has a rate of 52.9 deaths per 100,000 residents. Sacramento has a rate of 98.6, San Diego 105.8, Los Angeles 226.1, Portland 69.7, Seattle 67.1, Denver 111.8, Santa Fe 95.4, Austin 77.5, Tulsa 118.4, Minneapolis 132.3, Madison 54.4, Chicago 183.7, Detroit 239.4, Cleveland 157, Philadelphia 205.3, Queens 397.3, Bronx 425, Brooklyn 364.7 and Manhattan 251.3 cases per 100,000 residents.