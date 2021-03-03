Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
The expected B117 variant surge is taking center stage. It’s “a new pandemic” says German leader Angela Merkel announcing a strict new lockdown for Easter, while in Michigan, though cases are rapidly rising, the rise in hospitalizations is not as steep.
For many of our neighbors, particularly in the Mission, the pandemic has meant more than getting sick with the virus. Annika reports on how Mission residents came together to help feed a growing number of hungry people.
To be part of political insurer Blue Shield’s the state vaccine network, counties cannot share their vaccines with community clinic partners. No Bay Area counties, including San Francisco have joined the network.
No one has benefited more from Blue Shield’s largess than local resturant mogul Gavin Newsom who recently bragged about progress in California’s vaccination program. He forgot, an oversight no doubt, to mention the inequities. Though more likely to become infected and suffer serious consequences, Blacks have only received 3 percent of the doses so far delivered in the state.
Along with sickness and hunger, the pandemic breeds loneliness. Cielo, a student at City Arts and Tech High School in the Excelsior fights loneliness in words and drawings.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
So far 32.4 percent of all vaccinations in San Francisco have been given to Asians, 30.4 percent to Whites, 10.6 percent to Latinx, 9.7 percent to multi-racials and 3.4 percent to Blacks.
In response to the current rise/surge in Michigan, UCSF’s Dr. Monia Gandhi tweeted “Hospitalizations per case lower than rate before vaccines started.” In SF and in California generally, hospitalizations per case is not data made available to the public.
Between January 20 and March 20, Pacific Islanders tested at a rate of 344.5 tests per 1000 residents, Native Americans 256.1, Blacks 125.7, Whites 105, Asians 81.9, Latinx 71.9 and Multi-racials 66.9 tests per 1000 residents.
Based on 460 deaths (reported by the Washington Post), San Franciso has a rate of 52.9 deaths per 100,000 residents. Sacramento has a rate of 98.6, San Diego 105.8, Los Angeles 226.1, Portland 69.7, Seattle 67.1, Denver 111.8, Santa Fe 95.4, Austin 77.5, Tulsa 118.4, Minneapolis 132.3, Madison 54.4, Chicago 183.7, Detroit 239.4, Cleveland 157, Philadelphia 205.3, Queens 397.3, Bronx 425, Brooklyn 364.7 and Manhattan 251.3 cases per 100,000 residents.