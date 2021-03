These graphic memoirs are part of Report Card, a Mission Local project supported by the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting and the Wallace House, where editor and reporter Sindya Bhanoo is a Knight-Wallace Reporting Fellow. The project uses illustration and audio to highlight the unseen hurdles that students in underserved communities are facing this year.

Cielo is a high school student at City Arts and Tech High School in San Francisco’s Excelsior neighborhood.