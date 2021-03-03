Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.
How are our neighbors faring after one full year of pandemic madness?
Epidemiologists who have predicted a big B117 surge say once it hits 50 percent of the known cases in an area, the surge takes off. Figured to be 50 percent more transmissible, the variant, is now the dominant strain in Florida. Keep an eye on wide-open spring break Florida over the next two weeks.
Or not. After all Florida has a bit of a rep for undercounting Covid cases.
And Florida is not alone when it comes to faulty data. A new article in The Atlantic argues local and national data collection, production, interpretation and analysis led to major problems when the virus hit last year and continues to plague a coherent response.
Readers, and eaters, will be pleased to note data is not on the menu at Biriani House, the Mission’s latest Indian restaurant. And say hello to old friend Luna Park, now LUNA, a new entry in the local burger frays.
While waiting for The Vaccination, scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.
Between February 14 and March 15, DPH added 155 new cases to the Mission or 25.5 new cases per 10,000 residents. Though the Mission had the highest number of new cases, Tenderloin had the highest rate at 37.2 new cases per 10,000 residents, while Seacliff had just 1 case reported over that time.
Between March 1 and March 15, White residents had 155 positive tests, Latinx 121, Asians 97, Blacks 41, Multi-racials 15, Pacific Islander 8 and Native American 1 positive test.
According to the most recent data from the Federal Department of Health and Human Services, last week SFGH had 3 Covid patients, UCSF had 21, Kaiser 11, CPMC Van Ness 6, and CPMC Mission 6.
Between January 12 and March 15, Mission residents had a positivity rate of 2.84 percent. Treasure Island had 6.5 percent, Tenderloin had 4.91 percent, Bayview Hunters Point 4.84 percent, Excelsior 3.84 percent, Bernal Heights 2.39 percent, Western Addition 2.28 percent, Hayes Valley 1.51 percent, Castro 1.22 percent, and Glen Park .96 percent.
Yes, one less death reported today than yesterday, which was probably not intended to be a riff on the old Mark Twain joke. As of March 15, men made up 59.7 percent of all SF Covid-related deaths, while women made up 38.7 percent. Other made up 1.1 percent and .4 percent were unknown.
