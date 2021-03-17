Biriani House has been open a little over two weeks, in the old Dosa space, and already it’s a place to take note of, despite it being what feels like the 500th Pakistani/Indian restaurant in the Mission. I’d read a couple of Yelp reviews that said order it spicy and it will come, and we were not disappointed.

Biriani House Interior. Photo by Maria Ascarrunz.

We ordered: Lamb biriani – fat chunks of tasty lamb, with very sprightly rice, the grains separate and distinct, the whole thing redolent of tamarind paste and cinnamon stick. Saag paneer, one of my favorite Indian dishes, with good spice and chewy paneer – a solid rendition. Chicken tikka masala – a perfectly creamy, spicy wonder, with big hunks of chicken. Pillowy, humongous naan – could have ordered just one and we’d still have had leftovers. Their cilantro chutney was light and refreshing, the mango chutney a good blend of sweet and heat. Also, great beef seekh kabobs – juicy, spiced ground beef skewers with a little char. And the heat? It wasn’t a blow-your-mind firestorm, but definitely nose dripping/sniffling hot. And not just heat, but heat with flavor. Tons of leftovers, too.

I’m dying to go back and try their fish pakoras and chicken vindaloo. Biriani House has plenty of vegetarian options, of course, as well as several other birianis, tandoor specialties, and the full range of chicken and lamb curries.



Biriani House is a family-run restaurant owned by five brothers who had the guts to open a new restaurant in the middle of a pandemic. Let’s get out there and support them!Biriani House

995 Valencia St.

San Francisco, CA 94110