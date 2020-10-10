Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

In the wake of Dark Ages Donald’s viral adventure, UCSF docs held a special Grand Rounds. They theorized on when he got infected and explained the meds he’s taking but made little of his cavalier attitude. Publically minimizing the virus all but assures what experts predict will be a huge spike in cases this Fall/Winter. Talk about super spreading.

Not far behind in disdain for the virus, the scandalized Department of Human Resources decides it’s safer for civil service applicants for sit together in a windowless room for 4 hours rather than take their tests online.

And the good news is that after years of hearings and a law suit, the SFPD has finally agreed to obey the law.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

As of October 4, DPH reports a total of 1618 total cases in the Mission, over 27 cases per 1000 residents, more than double the Citywide figure. In contrast, Noe Valley has 5.5 cases per 1000 residents.

Covid-19 continues a slow but inexorable spread through the City. The seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending September 30 was 46.

As cases rise, deaths rise. Covid deaths reached 114 on September 28. The case fatality rate (CFR) remains at about 1 perecent, where it’s been since June.

The slow rise in cases is reflected in the falling R number. The model we use shows SF at .82, the lowest it’s been since the pandemic hit. Not all models are as sanguine.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Citywide positivity rate is approaching the all-time low it hit on June 11.

The Latinx population still makes up half the City’s Covid cases, but the relative percentage has dipped over the past month. Does this mean less Latinx cases, or more cases among Whites, Blacks, Asians and others?

Good news if a surge is coming. Hospitalization numbers have been falling over the past month. On October 5, 37 percent of ICU beds, and 25 percent of Acute Care beds were available.