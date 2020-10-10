Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

In the mood for some slapstick? Though pathetic from a publich health standpoint, check out this absurdist tale of contact tracing and quarantine which takes place over two states, and two continents.

No, The Vaccine did not arrive this morning, but congestion pricing may be here to stay.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

DPH added no new cases to the Mission overnight. The total number of positive Covid cases remains 1686, or 28.3 cases per 1000 residents. The most impacted area remains the blocks bordered by 17th, 22nd, Valencia and South Van Ness. The area has 347 confirmed cases, or a rate of 54.2 cases per 1000 residents.

For the third day running, the seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 15 was 31, or 3.5 cases per 100,000 residents.

Latinx cases in SF have been averaging over 10 cases per day during October.

Those happy low number days may be in the rear view mirror. Covid-19 R Estimation for California puts the SF R number between .88 and 1.28. or 1.08. An ensemble of other models places it at .94.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The Citywide R number may be rising, but the positivity rate remains at historic lows.

Total confirmed and suspected Covid hospitalizations climbed back to 34 though the rate of weekly change in Covid positive patients for the week ending October 20 was -20 percent. Over that week, the average percentage of available ICU beds was 35 percent and Acute Care beds 24 percent.

Over 57 percent of positive Covid cases are heterosexuals. Just over 5 percent are gay, lesbian or bi. Thirty-two percent are “unknown.”

The 138th death occurred a week ago.