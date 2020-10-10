Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Start off your day with another dive into the sick scene at the Department of (in)Human Relations or some of the images from this past weekend’s women’s march.

For the data-nclined, this piece (not firewall protected) from Financial Times, provides illustrative numbers and graphs on the global Covid crisis.

And why was China able to quickly contain the virus and return to life as normal? It’s all not as “draconian” as some may imagine.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On October 16, DPH reports the Mission with 1679 total cases or 28.1 cases per 1000 residents. In comparison, Tenderloin had 33.6, Visitacion Valley 26.6, Outer Mission 21.6, Bernal Heights, 14.6, South Beach 8.7, Inner Sunset 4.8, Chinatown 4.5 and Haight Ashbury 4 cases per 1000 residents.

Remaining at a “Low Alert” level, the seven-day average number of SF daily cases for the week ending October 12 was 30, or 3.4 cases per 100,000 residents.

For the week ending October 17, the rate of weekly change in Covid positive hospitalizations fell by 24 percent. The seven-day average availability percentage for ICU beds was 37 percent, and 24 percent for Acute Care beds.

For the week ending October 12, the Citywide seven-day average numbers of tests slightly declined, the average positivity percentage slightly increased.

Covid-19 R Estimation shows the SF R number at .88 and California at 1.02 while an ensemble of models shows both the SF and California transmission rates at .96.

Data provided by DPH continues to show favorable contact tracing numbers as it has since June. For the two weeks ending October 9, City tracers contacted 86 percent of positive cases, and 81 percent of named contacts. We still get no information as to how many attempts were made or how many contacts are named by positive cases. As noted in the Financial Times article referenced above, lack of health insurance or mandatory paid sick leave severely restrict the scope of any program to trace and isolate postive cases and contacts.

With (at least) 133 deaths, San Francisco has a rate 15.3 Covid deaths per 100,000 residents. In comparison, Denver has 63.5, Salt Lake City 25.7, Seattle 36.7, Portland 19, Dallas 46.2, Tampa Bay 42, and Los Angeles 68 deaths per 100,000 residents.