Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On Septmember 23, the DPH added 9 more cases bringing the Mission total case number to 1573, or 26.3 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day City-wide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 20 was 61 or 7.1 per 100,000 residents.

The number of “new cases” in the quadrant above will rise throughout the day as the data becomes available. Yesterday, California added 3,791 cases, with a seven-day average of 3,448.

As of September 25, DPH reports 95 ICU beds and 393 Acute Care beds available, and a seven-day average percentage of 35 percent and 23 percent respectively.