HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On Septmember 23, the DPH added 9 more cases bringing the Mission total case number to 1568, or 26.2 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day City-wide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 19 was 62 or 7.1 per 100,000 residents.

Cue the trumpets! Yesterday SF surpassed 100 Covid deaths! Wait. Make that on September 13. Probably. Newly reported deaths appear to be from the Asian and Latinx communities.

The number of “new cases” in the quadrant above will rise throughout the day as the data becomes available. Yesterday, California added 3,400 cases.

On Thursday, the Mayor announced amidst great fanfare, $28 million would be added to City’ efforts to contain the virus in the Latinx community. Great. Now tell us how much of the City’s total Covid budget responds to the population which continues to have the majority of the City’s cases?

For the first time in over a month, the model we use shows the San Francisco R number at 1. Not all other models agree, with an ensemble pegging the number at .92. Remember these are estimates take into account a great deal of uncertainty. The State remains below 1.

Total Covid hospitalizations continue to fluctuate in the 70s. Though DPH provides daily snap shots, we have yet to see the cumulative total of people hospitalized with the disease. ICU and Acute Care bed availability is falling, but DPH continues to report our hospital system has the capacity to handle a potential surge.