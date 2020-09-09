Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

After reports on inaction, calls for hearings with DPH and threatened City Hall protests, Mayor Breed found $28 million to address obvious disparities in the City’s approach to the Covid-19 crisis. How the money will be allocated and whether it represents an effective new strategy remains to be seen.

Later in the day, she appeared at UCSF Grand Rounds, and after a round of general backslapping among City and medical nobility, the Mayor and others acknowledged the challenges ahead. Dr. Diane Havlir called for “actionable steps that we can take to reduce . . . disparities, to share data in real-time” and to “get new strategies for us to really reduce the number of total cases” in the Latinx community.

Of course, San Francisco takes a back seat to none when it comes to budgetary slight of hand or fraud.

Scroll down for today’s Covid numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

On Septmember 22, the DPH reports the Mission with total case number of 1559, up 17 cases from yesterday. The hardest hit area of the neighborhood remains the blocks bounded by 17th and 22nd; Valencia and South Van Ness.

The seven-day City-wide average number of daily cases for the week ending September 18 dropped from 64 to 63. We’ve removed California cases from the quadrant above because we added CA cases below.

The number of “new cases” in the quadrant above will rise throughout the day as the data becomes available.

We should soon find out what the Mayor’s spending committments accomplishes.

The model we use and most others show the R number fluctuating between .9 and 1, indicating the virus will continue its slow spread through the City. The virus appears to be in more or less the same mode state-wide.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> The seven-day City-wide average positivity rate dropped below 2 percent for the first time since June 20. The City does not report where tests are collected and the demographics of those being tested.

Total Covid hospitalizations fell by 4 on Tuesday and the rate of weekly change agains fell by 1 percent. DPH reports that for the week ending September 23, the seven-day average percentage of Acute Care and ICU beds avaiable was 23 percent and 35 percent respectively. The City does not make public demographic data on hospitalizations.

The Case Fatality Rate for SF is approximately .9 percent.