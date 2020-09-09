Good Morning, Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily Covid-19 data dump.

Bombshell? Maybe a bit of hyperbole; after all, this is San Francisco. Definitely jaw dropping when corruption is so blatant.

In response to questions from Mission Local about why DPH lags in testing the Latinx population whose case and positivity rates are the highest in the City, DPH Director Colfax responded more tests “will be happening over the next two months.” How many more Doc? And why two months? Is the virus going on vacation?

Supervisor Hilary Ronen has called for BOS hearings into how DPH allocates its resources.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Today DPH reports 1524 total cases in the Mission, or 25.5 cases per 1000 residents. Bayview Hunters Point has 36.7, the Tenderloin 30.8 cases and Noe Valley 5 cases per 1000 residents.

The seven-day average number of daily cases for the week ending September 12 was 56.

Although they make up the majority of cases in the City, only 9 percent of the people tested are Latinx.

Hope you’re enjoying the recent lull in virus activity. R models across the board suggest SF transmission rates are rising.

As the rate of weekly hospitalizations has fallen by 6 percentage points, the number of confirmed and suspected Covid patients dropped to 73. The seven-day average percentage of ICU beds available has risen to 39 percent, and the average percentage of Acute Care beds available has dropped to 25 percent.

It appears the new deaths have mostly been among the Asian and Latinx populations. Although the DPH asks, the sexual orientation of over 75 percent of the dead is unknown.