Mission Local wrote earlier this month about the historical mural on the side of a laundromat at 24th and York streets coming down and pieces of history being distributed.  That happened a week ago on September 12, and Neena Dolwani caught the process in these photos.

Photo by Neena Dolwani

Photo by Neena Dolwani

Photo by Neena Dolwani

Photo by Neena Dolwani