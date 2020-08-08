Will “San Francisco that works for everyone”, work for anyone? Good question. A cynical answer might be the City will most likely continue to work for the privileged few. Like in NYC where private labs and “concierge” medical services provide quick test turnaround for rich partygoers. Last week the Governor announced with great fanfare, comparably quick testing will be available for all of us. By March 1, 2021.

And now onto the numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

Reliance on the public health infrastructure has not worked well for those of us living in the south and southeastern neighborhoods of San Francisco where roughly 2/3 of SF cases have been reported. With 14 more cases reported in the Mission, our total now stands at 1270 positive cases as of August 28.

A week ago, the seven-day average number of daily cases dipped to 74. Approximately 1 in every 93 residents.

The SF R number continues to fluctuate around 1, indicating the virus will continue to slowly slog its way through the City for the foreseeable future. San Francisco has one of the higher R numbers in the state, while places like San Bernadino and Riverside, which were among the highest a couple months ago, are now among the lowest.

Contributing to the overall low positivity rate, is the relatively high number of tests taken. Though we don't know where those tests happen or how long they take to get recorded, the seven day average of tests per day as of August 24 was 3631.

On Saturday, reported hospitalizations of confirmed and suspected Covid patients fell to 76, its lowest number since July 8. Despite 2 new ICU patients, DPH reports a 40 percent increase in available ICU beds and a 29 percent increase in available Acute Care beds.

At 9.5 deaths per 100,000 residents, the rate has risen in the past couple weeks, but is still relatively low, especially when compared to cities with similar density.