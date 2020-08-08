Good morning Mission. And welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump on Covid-19.

It took a virus to demonstrate that interconnectivity is not a theoretical or a theological proposition, but an existential reality. With uncontained fires now threatening not only the air we breathe, but our power and water as well, there are far too few men and women fighting the fires. Why? Over the past few years, California has relied heavily on prison labor to fight fires. Though obviously a form of indentured servitude, the program has its contradictions.

However, massive covid outbreaks in prisons this year, outbreaks that were foreseen and could have been avoided, have diminished the number of firefighting prisoners by about two-thirds. And now we are all paying the price.

If that’s not enough for you Kafka fans (I know you’re out there), being guilty until proven innocent is far from fiction.

For those looking for something sweeter, try a loquat.

Meanwhile, today’s numbers.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

The DPH reports this morning that there are 3 fewer Mission cases. The total is now 1183. A revision? Are positive cases moving to the Sunset? Or is Kafka now working for the DPH?

The “new case” number of 8791 should be considered “less reliable.” A “more reliable” figure is 8546, from a week ago when 8157 cases were reported – you see how they grow. The seven-day average daily number, as of August 15 is 97, far from the 63 daily cases for 14 days required by the state to reopen schools etc.

Even Kafka thought death was reliable. Think again Franz. Although DPH is reporting 74 deaths today, the “more reliable” figure is 73, as of August 15. The number on August 15 was originally reported to be 69.

There are 85 beds available in ICU and 294 in Acute Care as of August 20. Though DPH says it’s ready for a surge with a 7 day average 31 percent availablity of ICU beds, this apparently does not mean “staffed” ICU beds, a metric the state uses.

Apparently there was only one test reported for July 21 and that one was positive.

Because the numbers of deaths don’t mean what we once thought they meant, we are reporting percentages.

R number modeling continues to show SF and California holding steady around 1. It is unclear whether those doing the modeling have taken into account the evacuations and the smoke.