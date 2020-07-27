In another collaboration, UCSF and the Latino Task Force will be testing workers for COVID-19 on Wednesday and Friday at the 24th Street BART station from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Priority will be given to 24th Street corridor workers and commuters. BART and Calle24 are also part of the collaboration.

Mission Local learned about the testing through fliers that have been distributed in the community. UCSF will make a formal announcement later this week.

The testing will be done by UCSF and will last at least three weeks, according to Jon Jacobo, the head of the Latino Task Force’s health committee. Jacobo deferred to UCSF for further details.

“My goal is to show and to prove that if you do a pop-up at a transit hub that you will have people test,” Jacobo said adding that they will be getting workers “On their way to work, and coming from work.”

It’s unclear how many tests are available per day. The processing will be done by the Chan Zuckerberg Biohub, Jacobo said.

The testing is not part of the expanded testing announced last week by Mayor London Breed.

Already, the Latino Task Force has been able to test 300 people on Thursdays at its Hub on Alabama Street between 19th and 20th Streets, but tests have been constrained there as they have been at other city popups.

We will be updating this story as we get more information.