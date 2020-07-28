Update 8:05 a.m.

The fire has been upgraded to a five-alarm fire. The fire appears to have originated at Bartfeld Sales, a landscaping company at 140 14th St. It has spread to the building immediately to the west, which at one time was a Cafe Gratitude outpost.

Mercedes has proposed leveling the three warehouses owned by Bartfeld, which has been there since 1982 and putting in a storage and service facility.

A man who said he was the owner or Barfeld is on the scene, but declined to talk.

A worker in one of the warehouses said the fire might have started behind the warehouse. One of the parking lots was filled with pallets and wires.

BIG fire on 14th and Shotwell right now. Trying to confirm what this building was. Right across the street from Foods Co pic.twitter.com/3lZIGd2LK7 — Julian Mark (@badjujusf) July 28, 2020

Update 7:41 a.m.

Julian Mark is on the scene and reports that the fire appears to be at 13th and Shotwell, possibly an auto repair shop.

Christian Rizo, who lives a block away, believes it’s been burning for an hour. A neighbor knocked on his door 30 minutes ago and it was already full of flames when he started watching 30 minutes ago.

“There’s no stopping it,” Rizo said.

David Pang, who lives on Shotwell between 14 and 15th, said that he heard a transformer explosion around 7:10 a.m. or 7:15 a.m. It was loud enough to wake him up.He’s unclear if that was the cause of the fire, but power on his block has gone out.

“The fire was a lot bigger — you could feel the heat. It was so big you couldn’t get within 50 ft,” said Pang who has also been watching for 30 minutes.

The fire has spread to a neighboring building to the west. What is or used to be Cafe Gratitude

7:27 a.m.

The San Francisco Fire Department reports a second alarm fire at 13th and Folsom and is asking residents to avoid the area. Mission Local has a reporter en route.

I'm standing at 13th and South Van Ness under the Central Freeway pic.twitter.com/L3HQkQcseX — John Ferrannini (@jferrnews) July 28, 2020

We will update this story as we get more information.