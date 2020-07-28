Read the full story here.
About The Author
Joseph Johnston
When I walk out of the house, I only need to walk a block to encounter someone living on the street. Perhaps, in part, because I am a pre-Stonewall gay man, I have always had a special place in my heart for outsiders whether they are homeless, mentally challenged, or just unable to fit into the system. Recently a homeless man said to me “Most people see us as drunks, but you talk to us and see our humanity.” http://www.jwjfoto.com/ http://www.artemaya.com/
What To Do
Tue 28
Gray Area Grand Theater: How to use AI for your art responsibly
July 28 @ 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Tue 28
18 Reasons: Eat More Meatless: Summer Squash
July 28 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 29
18 Reasons: Community Dinner: Shrimp Boil
July 29 @ 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thu 30
18 Reasons: Flatbreads and Dips
July 30 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 30
Public Works: Rooftop ft. Michael Bricker (The Brick House)
July 30 @ 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm