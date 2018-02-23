Neighborhood notes: development meeting tonight, Mercedes Benz, and bike bating

Meeting tonight on a new entertainment center

The developers of a new project, the “Albion on 16th” will hold a community meeting tonight (Friday) to check in about their plans to develop the Superior Auto Body Shop into a single tenant combination restaurant/entertainment event center. The meeting will be at the Mission District Station at 6 p.m.

Read the history of the site here.

Mercedes in the Mission

A Mercedes Benz “storage and service facility” could be coming to 14th and Shotwell streets.

The existing warehouse, which houses a building materials company called Bartfeld Sales Co., would be replaced by a “new, four-story 203,000-square-foot automotive repair, service, storage, and towing facility for Mercedes Benz of San Francisco,” according to a preliminary plan submitted to the Planning in January.

The first two levels would include 61 service bays, 15 loaner parking spaces, and 3 towing stations, as well as offices, storage areas, and a customer lobby. The mezzanine would have an employee lounge, and training and locker rooms. The third floor and basement would consist of storage for up to 583 vehicles.

Bartfeld Sales Co. has been operating in the space since 1982. Brian Bartfeld, the owner’s son, said the company was looking to downsize and move out of San Francisco, and decided to lease the space, which it owns.

“We’re trying to find another property that’s not in San Francisco,” Bartfeld said, noting that the company is not being forced out in any way. “Hopefully we’ll find one, and if not we’ll find out what to do.”

Bike Baiting

The Mission Station is at it and tweeted about this incident.

Mission Officers will continue undercover surveillance throughout the Mission Police District using “Bait Bikes” to catch thieves. This incident occurred on Harrison St. in front of Mission Cliffs during heavy traffic and pedestrian hours this week. @SFPD @SFPDCares pic.twitter.com/WB4UHpuvLU — SFPD Mission Station (@SFPDMission) February 23, 2018

To catch a thief

The District Attorney George Gascón has launched a digital tip line for victims and witnesses of auto burglaries. It will allow anyone to send evidence to the SFDA’s Crime Strategies Unit. The D.A. has also republished private camera registry where citizens can register their security devices to assist police with investigations.

“According to the civil grand jury, criminal street gangs are behind 70 to 80 percent of all auto burglary incidents in San Francisco,” the DA’s office wrote in a press release on the new outreach. For more information on the tip line you can go to sfdistrictattorney.org/auto-burglary-tipline or you can call 415-553-7337.

Mission Station community meeting

Hear Captain Gaetano Caltagirone address the issues of homelessness, auto burglaries, and other neighborhood issues. Bring questions. Tuesday, 2/27 at 6 p.m. at 630 Valencia St.