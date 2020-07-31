On this morning, Tolbert prepares a bucket of water to scrub the shower inside her recreational vehicle. She takes care of her home and is grateful to have a place to call her own. “In Las Vegas, there’s people living in tunnels,” she said. “Our little RV is a mansion. We are living like kings and queens compared to them over there.”

Yesica Prado / San Francisco Public Press and CatchLight Local.

SEE MORE