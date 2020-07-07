Good morning Mission! Welcome to Virus Village, your daily data dump.

Scroll down for commentary, but the numbers do not look good.

HiGeorge, a data visualization startup, developed some new visualizations for Mission Local, which we will be using and fine-tuning in the days to come.

New positive cases continue to rise in unacceptable numbers and at unacceptable rates. As of July 16, weekly average of positive cases has risen to 80. The weekly average of positive cases per 100,000 residents is 10. The goal is 1.8. Yes, we are still on HIGH ALERT (red zone).

The R number also remains unacceptably high, somewhat worse than yesterday. It is an estimate, but nonetheless shows SF as the second worst county in the state (the northern counties are slightly higher).

Hospitalizations fell slightly in all categories as of July 15. The rate of weekly change in Covid hospitalizations as of July 15 shows an increase of 34 percent. The goal is an increase of less than 10 percent. We are still seriously in the red zone. With 25 percent of acute beds available and 29 percent of ICU beds still available, hospitals are meeting the target of over 20 percent availability set by DPH.

The positivity rate with increased testing is still below 3 percent, a good thing. We do have a major question regarding tests. As reported yesterday, demand for testing was very strong at the new Mission mobile testing site. However, despite a stated capacity to perform over 5,000 tests a day, DPH could only supply the Mission with 300 tests. People were turned away. The seven-day average number of tests administered for the week ending July 13 was 3,232. This is well above the goal of 1800 tests per day, but with a capacity of over 5000, why is the goal so low?

Ten new cases were reported in the Mission yesterday. How will two blocks on Valencia Street dedicated to outdoor dining affect the numbers? We’ll see.