Just as the city was reopening for curbside pick up, it started to close again over the last week as Mission and Valencia Street businesses boarded up their front windows. Demonstrations moved into the Mission on Saturday night, but remained peaceful. Today, a protest begins at 4 p.m. at Mission High School and will march to the Mission District police station.
About The Author
Lydia Chávez
I’ve been a Mission resident since 1998 and a professor at Berkeley’s J-school since 1990. My earlier career was at The New York Times working for the business, foreign and city desks. As an old friend once pointed out, local has long been in my bones. My Master’s Project at Columbia, later published in New York Magazine, was on New York City’s experiment in community boards. Right now I'm trying to figure out how you make that long-held interest sustainable.
What To Do
Wed 03
Community Music Center: Shenson Salon: Christopher Basso, piano
June 3 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Wed 03
18 Reasons: Date Night in Tuscany
June 3 @ 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 03
Brava Theater: Dear Homeland
June 3 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Wed 03
GLBT History Museum: Fighting Back: Harm Reduction — Managing Risk & Social Needs
June 3 @ 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Thu 04
Community Music Center: Shenson Salon: Larry Dunn & Anne Carol Mitchell, CMC Songwriters
June 4 @ 5:30 pm - 6:30 pm