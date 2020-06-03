Just as the city was reopening for curbside pick up, it started to close again over the last week as Mission and Valencia Street businesses boarded up their front windows.  Demonstrations moved into the Mission on Saturday night, but remained peaceful.  Today, a protest begins at 4 p.m. at Mission High School and will march to the Mission District police station.

Monday morning. Photo by Lydia Chavez

Tuesday evening on Mission Street. Photo by Lydia Chavez

It’s unclear when these were boarded up. But Aldea, as an essential business, has been open for much of the pandemic. Photo by Lydia Chavez

New boards at Fellow Barber. Photo by Lydia Chavez

Wednesday morning. Photo by Lydia Chavez

New boards at Hawker Fare. Photo by Lydia Chavez

Tuesday evening in front of the Mission District police station. Photo by Lydia Chavez