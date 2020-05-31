Some 300 protesters, angry over the May 25 in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, made their way into the Mission District Saturday, stopping in front of Mission Station and chanting Floyd’s name, “black lives matter,” and “fuck the police.”

The George Floyd demonstration had been moving through San Francisco throughout the day, starting downtown, moving toward the Embarcadero, and then heading into the Mission. Protesters remained peaceful in the Mission — a sharp contrast the demonstration in Oakland Friday night that devolved into chaos, fires, and violence. Large displays of discontent, both peaceful and violent have taken place in many American cities since Floyd’s Monday death.

On Saturday, San Francisco Police were armed with batons, long guns, and tear gas guns. But, while lined up in front of Mission Station, they remained stoic while protesters, at times, taunted them.

50+ officers lined up in front of the station. Long batons, riot helmets, some armed with assault rifles and tear gas guns. Protesters taunting officers: “Keep takin’ orders b****” pic.twitter.com/J8wINMENBi — Mission Local (@MLNow) May 31, 2020

After around 40 minutes in front of the station, protesters moved north, stopping at a freeway onramp at 13th and Mission. There demonstrators tried to walk on the freeway but were barred by a phalanx of officers, who had been waiting. Amassing in large numbers, the protesters briefly blocked traffic on 13th. The scene grew tense as officers advanced in riot gear, but some protesters urged others not to get violent. And it didn’t — at least not near the 13th Street overpass.

Making the scene more surreal was the specter of COVID-19. Though most demonstrators donned masks, no one physically distanced. All the while, many protesters pulled their masks down to shout and chant.

By 8 p.m., the march had passed out of the Mission, though more protests are anticipated throughout the week.