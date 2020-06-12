A new mural at 16th Street BART

The shed on the southwest 16th Street BART Plaza has a new mural, thanks to Eric Rodenbeck, the CEO of Stamen Designs, who works nearby and Dena Beard, the executive director of The Lab, which is also near the plaza.

The mural was spearheaded by Bay-Area based artist Jeffrey Cheung and several other artists involved with Unity Skateboarding, a queer skateboarding collective in Oakland.

The colorful mural features drawings of people of all colors, uplifting messages, and the words “peace”, “love” and “unity.”

While the artists had the freedom to paint what they wanted, their different sections cohesively communicate a message of “empowering marginalized voices of black trans people and youth,” said Leo Sherman, one of the artists.

– Annika Kim Constantino

Don’t forget to move your car

Starting Monday, cars parked in violation of posted street sweeping signs will once again be ticketed.

The San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency temporarily stopped ticketing cars at the beginning of the stay-at-home order in March. Mayor London Breed said people who cannot move their car because of COVID-19 can have their tickets waived.

Erica Kato, an SFMTA spokesperson, said cars will still not be ticketed for expired parking meters, or for parking in unmetered space for too long without a parking permit.

SFMTA only tickets vehicles for street sweeping violations before the street sweeping truck has swept the block. Once it’s made its rounds, you can park on the street again without fear of being fined, even if the posted sweeping hours have not expired, the agency said.

The 14R Mission Rapid to get a (small) boost

Also starting Monday, the 14R bus on weekdays will be zipping along Mission Street more frequently. It’s one of several transit lines across the city that will see an increase. The Muni system as a whole is still operating only a fraction of the lines it normally does during COVID-19.

Register for online music lessons

The Community Music Center has opened registration for online learning.

Cooking lessons galore

Viola Buitoni, one of our favorite Mission chefs (we watched her make Tagliatelle with Spring Vegetables and pound cake) has a whole host of upcoming cooking classes that you can register for here.

