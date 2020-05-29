The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.

The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 36 newly announced confirmed cases, and one new death as of yesterday.

The new fatality was added with a confirmation date of May 26, three days ago. Of the newly announced cases, most were added with confirmation dates in the past few days: 26 had a confirmation date on May 27, six on May 26, one on May 25, two on May 18, and one on May 5.

All of these numbers will be closely watched as the city slowly opens up. An uptick – especially in hospitalizations – might provoke a slower pace.

Testing numbers remain low and it has become clearer that public health officials don’t have any clear idea of how often essential workers should get tested.

I dropped into the SF testing site in SOMA for a test this morning (no symptoms) and both walk-in and drive-through had very few people coming in for testing. As we have reported before, virtually anyone in San Francisco can get tested. You can register here.

The one upside to the crisis has been that children who were bullied at school see less of that with distance learning

Please note:

The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.

For the number of confirmed cases each day, our tracker is tracking the date on which the Health Department announced new confirmed cases, not the date which the department said those cases were confirmed on.

There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.

Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”