The San Francisco Department of Public Health provides daily updates each morning. We will do the same.
The most recent numbers from the Health Department show 122 new confirmed cases, and 3 new deaths as of yesterday.
In absolute terms, that’s the largest number of daily new cases ever reported in San Francisco. As a percentage increase over the previous day’s figure, it clocks in at 6 percent. We have had other daily percent increase numbers that have matched that — most recently, on May 4 and April 22 — but all other instances of higher percentage increases were more than a month ago. It’s just a single daily datapoint, though, and far too early to know if it indicates a trend.
Moreover, we don’t yet know why the jump occurred, but we are asking the Department of Public Health and will update you on what we discover.
The jump may be a result of increased testing – albeit with problems – in vulnerable communities such as the Tenderloin and Bayview where officials know the incidence will be higher. But again, we will do our best to find out quickly where the new cases are coming from.
On Thursday we looked at the state’s reopening metrics concerning hospitalizations and found San Francisco on an excellent downward trend. That continues today with a drop in the total hospitalizations to 56.
Another state metric — one revised from an earlier, more stringent guideline — calls for counties, over 14-days, to have less than 25 COVID-positive cases per 100,000 residents or a testing positivity over the past 7 days of less than 8 percent.
In San Francisco, this works out to about 220 cases over 14 days or around 15 new cases a day. The earlier metric called for 88 cases or 6 cases a day over 14 days so the state has loosened this considerably.
We’re still not meeting the lower bar of 220 cases as we are well over 400 cases over the last two weeks. On the bright side, our testing positivity is well below 8 percent so the state would give us a pass on our higher cases.
On testing, we’re simply doing nowhere near our capacity of 5,800 tests a day. As we have reported, virtually any resident can get tested because the required symptoms have been vastly expanded. Especially if you are working with the public, go here to register for a test or call 311 if the site frustrates you.
And as we write today, efforts to expand testing have indeed frustrated residents at the city’s new mobile site in the Tenderloin.
Also on our site today, Dr. George Rutherford, a UCSF professor of epidemiology, said in Thursday’s Grand Rounds that, yes, the kids should return to school in the fall. Parents, on the other hand, are likely to have fewer bars to visit as the pandemic is killing them off.
Short of a vaccine or treatment, what will be most important for individuals in keeping the curve headed in the right direction? “We wear masks,” said Rutherford on Thursday, a mask mantra he began several weeks ago.
Rutherford, by the way, would choose masks over social distancing (if you put a gun to his head).
And, according to new guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, surfaces appear to be less of a problem, the Washington Post reported this morning.
Transmission is mostly person-to-person and masks especially prevent asymptomatic carriers from passing it on to someone else. Remember, in the Mission District study, 53 percent of the COVID-positive residents were asymptomatic.
Rutherford agreed about surfaces: He doesn’t worry about mail or bags at the supermarket, but he also expressed some caution on surfaces. They’re “not as worrisome as having somebody sneeze in your face. But I think you discount this at your peril.”
He offered a vision of the long vertical bar in the New York City subway. “I’d sure as hell wash my hands right after I touched it.” Ditto.
Enjoy the long weekend.
If you have not already contributed, take the time to support our reporting here. We depend on you.
Our data tracker is embedded below, or click here for a full screen version. And, you can find all of our recent daily tracker stories here.
Please note:
The embedded data tracker below will continue to be updated daily after this post is published.
There is a discrepancy between the total number of positive test results reported by the city and the total daily number of confirmed cases. The discrepancy comes from a delay in fully investigating positive test results. In doing so, health investigators find some duplicates and some are for people who live outside of the city, according to epidemiologists at the Department of Public Health. New cases are only added to the daily confirmed cases after an investigation is completed.
Also, there is also a discrepancy between the hospitalization data reported by the San Francisco Department of Public Health (SFDPH) and the county hospital data reported by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH). This is because SFDPH receives data from one additional hospital, San Francisco VA Health Care System, that is not required to report to CDPH. “SFDPH statistics will trend higher as long as this hospital has patients admitted as either COVID-19 positive or suspected COVID-19 positive.”
If you read us often, please support our reporting. We depend on you.
It’s not enough, not nearly enough, for Mission Local to act as stenographers for either politicians or infectious disease specialists. Why aren’t you asking questions? George Rutherford, one of the main public voices from UCSF suggests that wearing face coverings is more important than social distancing? And you report this without raising even a eyebrow? Indeed you amplify the claim saying “especially” prevent asymptomatic carriers from infecting someone else. Really? That asymptomatic carriers infect others is still an assumption, not a known fact as you report. Rutherford is an infectious disease specialist, a very smart guy to whom we should pay attention. But why is he so hot on face coverings (various grades of masks, scarves, bandanas etc.)? He’s a scientist and the “science” is very mixed about the effectivity of any mask (other than N95 respirators) in preventing either exhaling or inhaling the virus. UCSF says it supports masking due to “empiric” evidence, meaning experiential, observable or anecdotal. It specifically does not mean evidence derived from scientific studies. The World Health Organization (who Trump says is a “pawn” of mask-wearing China) caution against universal masking. Much of the rationale for the current masking craze comes from a report prepared by Jeremy Howard, a research scientist and entrepreneur connected to UCSF, Singularity University, and the World Economic Forum. The report is not a study, but a “review” of the evidence. Read it. https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202004.0203/v1. It is an excellent example of advocacy research: he cherry picks studies, conflates respirators, medical masks and cloth masks, inhaling and exhaling and makes extravagant claims with little or no evidence behind them. There are a number of reviews and scientific studies which dispute Howard’s claims. For example: https://www.cidrap.umn.edu/news-perspective/2020/04/commentary-masks-all-covid-19-not-based-sound-data — a review which includes a list of studies), a recent study done in South Korea (using the scientific method, not hearsay) on the effectivity of cotton surgical masks blocking the virus https://annals.org/aim/fullarticle/2764367/effectiveness-surgical-cotton-masks-blocking-sars-cov-2-controlled-comparison , a study in Germany evaluating different kinds of masks https://infekt.ch/2020/04/atemschutzmasken-fuer-alle-medienhype-oder-unverzichtbar/, a recent scientific study done in Vietnam which showed cloth masks can be worse than no mask at all
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/275360639_A_cluster_randomised_trial_of_cloth_masks_compared_with_medical_masks_in_healthcare_workers
, a review of studies showing no evidence that masks block aerosols from the flu and played no role in the 1918 flu pandemic, https://ajph.aphapublications.org/doi/pdf/10.2105/AJPH.10.1.34. Much of the argument for universal masking comes from Asia, where countries have had far more success mitigating and containing the virus than has the US or Europe. Why? Some people, scientists among them, attribute the success to universal masking. There is a two part series in Asia Times which is a much deeper look at the question and whereas the article does cite masks as an important factor, there are a host of other factors (including real functioning public health systems) which make a huge, observable and studied difference https://asiatimes.com/2020/05/why-east-beat-west-on-covid-19/. Nor is it enough to cite the Precautionary Principle (better safe than sorry) blithely assuming no downside to universal masking. The Principle works both ways. If not worn properly (fit is incredibly important which you will see in some of the studies cited) no mask, especially not cloth masks, will block the virus from escaping, and cloth masks may be more harmful for inhaling. And then there are the social and psychological dimensions which also come into play when masking is widespread and becomes compulsory. Does Rutherford have anything to say about this aspect? Who does and why isn’t ML asking about this aspect? Masks have borne a lot of mixed symbolism for a very long time. They rarely promote social unity — more often they contribute to social strife (see the current protests in Wisconsin, Michigan, etc. — or one may ask, closer to home, what happens if someone wears a blue mask south of 20th street or a red mask north of 20th street?) And finally, masks may give people a false sense of security, which I have to say Rutherford’s comments seem to encourage. To be clear, I don’t object to the current regulations which require face coverings in enclosed spaces, or outdoors in crowds. But I do object to treating universal “masking” as a faith-based religion or treating scientists/ doctors/specialists as high priests who are not subject to critical questions.