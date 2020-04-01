(This was for SF Public Press. We are sharing content.)

Teachers in San Francisco have begun pledging their federal coronavirus relief checks to undocumented members of their communities.

“Our union has fought to defend immigrant rights, to support families in need,” said Frank Lara, a teacher at Buena Vista Horace Mann school in the Mission who proposed the idea to the union. “As educators when we get trained on issues of equity and social justice, we know that we have to give more attention, more resources, more support to the people who have the most need.”

Within about a day of bringing the idea to the union, Lara said some 100 educators had responded, pledging around $35,000. Ten had pledged their entire anticipated relief check. Lara calculates that if all 6,000 members of the union give 10 % of their stimulus checks, the union could pool some $360,000 in funds, enough for about 300 stimulus check equivalents to go to undocumented individuals. READ MORE AT SF PUBLC PRESS