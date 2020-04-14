Here is our map of open restaurants in the Mission. This changes often, so check back for updates.

Venga Empanadas

Venga specializes in hand-made, Argentinian empanadas. Theirs are baked, and while I usually prefer fried ones, these were super tasty and satisfying, arriving to us nice and hot, with flaky, tender crusts. There are various fillings to choose from – we got four to share: Argentinian Beef, Spicy Beef, Chorizo, and Aji de Gallina (a Peruvian chicken dish filling). There are plenty of veggie options too. The chorizo and chicken were my favorites, and in hindsight, I should have ordered a couple more of everything. They come with a not-very-hot hot sauce, and that wonderful green Argentinian cure-all, chimichurri, which you must put on everything. We also got the lentil chorizo soup and a green bean potato salad with goat cheese. Soup was great – very homey on a chilly day. The salad was tangy, and really delicious when I added the chimichurri. This was plenty of food, and I saved most of the salad and ate it for breakfast in the a.m. So, two meals!

Venga also has a variety of other salads and soups to choose from, as well as rice and quinoa dishes, and alfajores for dessert. This is real South American home cooking, delivered right to your doorstep or available for safe distance pick-up. Grubhub works with Venga for online ordering and home delivery in the Mission. And remember to make your delivery person’s day by being a generous tipper!

Venga Empanadas

443 Valencia St. (between 15th & 16th)

415) 552-5895

Etcetera Wine Bar & Cafe

Etcetera is a quirky little wine bar, and a reminder to us of those days of yore, when we could sit on little tufted chairs, close to one another, enjoying a nice Rioja or a dry French Bordeaux…. We’ll get there again! In the meantime, Etcetera has a lively little menu, with their specialty being flammenkueche, an Alsatian, very thin, flatbread/pizza type of thing, typically spread with creme fraiche, bacon, and thinly sliced onions. We ordered one of those, with added arugula for some greenery, and one called Parma, which comes topped with prosciutto, tomato, and mozzarella (picture only shows half of each). We also got their brussels sprouts, with crushed pecans and pecorino romano – a little spicy, cheesy, delicious. Both flammenkueches were tasty (I preferred the creamy Alsatian by a nose), and there are quite a few other topping combinations to choose from There are also salads, a mushroom risotto and a veggie burger.

This being a wine bar, I also got a lovely bottle of a French, dry white, a Pigoudet – new to me – from Provence. Their wine list is actually quite extensive, offering bottles in many price ranges and regions from around the world: Africa, South America, Central and Eastern Europe, Greece, New Zealand, as well as your usual French/Italian/Spanish/Californian wines. They also offer wine “kits” – a couple of bottles for a rainy weekend, for instance, and other special deals on wine. There’s beer too! And there are other, snackier food items, as well – olives, baked brie, charcuterie and cheese plates, salmon blinis, etc. Etcetera makes a perfect choice for your next virtual happy hour!

You can order from Etcetera for pick-up or delivery right from their website. Let’s keep our little Mission wine bar going!

Etcetera

795 Valencia St.

415-926-5477