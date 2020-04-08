Mayor London Breed and a phalanx of other city officials offered an update Wednesday on the city’s COVID-19 efforts, including the addition of on-call mental health support for first-responders and other city workers and the immediate addition of five new around-the-clock public bathrooms stations including one in the Mission District.

While Breed made it clear she had no crystal ball on how the city returns to normal, she indicated that large celebrations such as Pride were unlikely. The organizers of Carnaval, which was scheduled for the end of May, have already postponed that event until early fall.

In response to a question about Pride, the mayor said, “once the shelter in order is lifted there is going to be a gradual process to get the city back on track and some level of normalcy, and I think it may not be possible to think we can launch a large scale event.”

Much of the city’s efforts have been focused on making sure that the city’s hospital system does not get overwhelmed. To that end, the mayor said that ICU beds had been increased by 91 percent to 535 beds and acute beds had been increased by 52 percent to 1068 beds, the mayor said.

To ensure that residents can get care for illnesses other than the COVID-19, the city has opened the first of possibly four field care hospitals. The first is in Bayview and can serve up to 100 patients a day for primary care, urgent care and to screen for COVID-19. “Ultimately we want to make sure that if you are not feeling well, you have an opportunity to go to a local clinic,” the mayor said, adding that if needed, three more field care sites could be mobilized to reduce the number of people going to hospitals.

The first five public toilets will be added and serviced 24 hours a day in the Mission, South of Market, the Tenderloin, the Bayview and the Castro. Another ten portable bathrooms will be added in the coming weeks.

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Public Health, presented the city’s new data dashboard that will be updated daily. “So far the numbers continue to go up but not at a rate faster than we can handle,” he said.

He said those numbers will increase as the city’s testing capacity expands. “The more we test, the more we will find. We do not know yet when we will peek,” he said. So far, the city has tested some 6,000 individuals and some 13 percent were positive.

Dr. Colfax also offered an update on Laguna Honda hospital, which cares for some 750 seniors. As of today, there are 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 13 staff who tested positive and four residents, he said. The residents are all from the South 5 ward. Overall, he said, 298 hospital staff and 208 residents have been tested.

He encouraged families to call in for an update on Laguna Honda that will be recorded daily in multiple languages. The phone number is 415-759-2190.

Trent Rhorer, the executive director of the Human Services Agency, reiterated that the 7,000 hotel rooms the city now plans to obtain will be used for first responders and vulnerable populations. The latter include individuals who are COVID-19positive or under investigation and cannot self-quarantine because they live in SRO hotels or shelters. Homeless residents from crowded shelters will also be moved into hotel rooms as well as vulnerable populations — those in shelters or on the streets who are over the age of 60.

So far, the city has 1977 hotel rooms under contract, including 880 for first responders and 1097 for vulnerable populations. Of those rooms, 184 are being used by individuals considered vulnerable with the majority of those homeless, and 67 are being used by first responders.

Neither Rhorer or Breed seemed ready to acquiesce to the demands of the Board of Supervisors that the city move all homeless residents into hotels.

Breed said in response to a question that she would like more than anyone else to “house every single person on the street” but doing so “comes with so much more than opening up the doors and giving someone a hotel room.” The city must, she said, ensure the residents’ safety, but also those who are working to maintain and provide 24-hour service.

Rhorer said the cost to staff and maintain the current 1,977 rooms under contract will cost $35 million over the first three months they are in use. Plans to maintain and secure all 7,000 will cost $105 million over three months. The Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse states and localities for up to 75 percent of the costs for specific populations and the Gov. Gavin Newsom has another $150 million that will be shared across the state.