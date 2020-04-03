Our map of places open for takeout is here.

Prubechu

Tonight’s dinner was delivered from Prubechu – a Guamanian restaurant I’d previously reviewed and loved. It sadly closed and then reopened just before the Governor’s order to shut down. One of the owners, Shawn Camacho, delivered our dinner himself, fully decked out in gloves and a mask, which I thoroughly appreciated. I ordered on their website and was sent a link to pay via Paypal, although you can pay by phone as well. They have a $75 happy hour special running for two Chamorro Fiesta Plates (choice of protein, rice, and veggies) and a chesa – a side.

We had fantastic fried chicken, red rice, pork belly, roasted assorted veg (almost the best thing on the plate), their wonderful pickled veg, and finadenne, Guam’s famous vinegary dipping sauce that goes on everything. And they threw in a champaladu (chocolate rice pudding). All delicious, and a bottle of wine (or beer) is also included in the happy hour price! And if you think that’s a bit spendy for happy hour, we have food for at least another meal for the both of us, plus vino. You can order a la carte, too, and, until they run out, stock up on some of their frozen provisions (sausage, empanada, and blue corn tamales.) Give the Chamorros a whirl! And please don’t forget to tip handsomely.

Prubechu

2224 Mission St., #A

Castillito Yucateco

Another night of delivery, and we chose a place we’ve never tried before. Snuggled in between a questionable hotel and a pawn shop, Castillito Yucateco is a hole-in-the-wall (in the best possible sense!) little place serving up Yucatecan food. How many Mayan restaurants can the Mission support? An unending amount, it appears!

Castillito is served by Postmates (through Yelp, which is how we ordered), Grub Hub, and Seamless. You can also order and pick it up yourself. Delivery was fast and everything arrived hot.

We ordered the Tipico Yucateco sampler plate: Salbutes, panuchos, tamales, codzitos, polcan, empanadas, and brazos de reina. All basically variations of masa vehicles either stuffed with or topped by cheese, chicken, turkey, and/or pork, and usually accompanied by cabbage, pickled onions, and spiced tomato and spicy habanero sauces. We also ordered guac to go with, which complemented everything, and came with homemade tortilla chips. Everything was very tasty, and quite possibly our new go-to for Yucatecan food. The sampler plate is $31 but we’ve gotten at least two meals out of the leftovers. The menu carries many other Yucatecan specialties (poc chuc, anyone?), too, so I can’t wait to go back when this is all over. But in the meantime, it’s great to know we can get our fix and support this institution too.

Castilliito Yucateco

2052 Mission St.