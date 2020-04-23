Here is our map of open restaurants in the Mission. This changes often, so check back for updates.

Bon, Nene has been on my radar for a couple of years, but this was my first time trying it, via delivery. It sits all tiny and demure on the corner of 21st and Alabama, and the sense I’ve gotten of it driving by is of a serene little space serving the locals Japanese small plates, breakfast, lunch, and dinner. It definitely has that neighborhood gem vibe to it. During this trying time, Bon, Nene has limited its menu a bit, but there are still some great choices. BF got the gyudon (beef bowl), I ordered the mentaiko (cod roe) pasta, and we split an order of pork gyoza. All good, but the mentaiko, listed on the Caviar site as a popular item, was OUTSTANDING. The flavor was extremely subtle, buttery, and an umami delight. Even the seafood-hating BF liked it. The beef bowl arrived with a beautiful sunny-side egg still intact (kudos to our driver! Remember to tip well!)

The menu offers many other comforting dishes – which we all need right now – such as a maguro bowl, mapo tofu, karage, and a mushroom pasta dish. Give your belly a hug, and order up some dinner from Bon, Nene today.

Bon, Nene

2850 21st St.

415-872-9332

Beretta

Beretta has been around forever and a day, usually attracting a lively, young crowd, with its heated outdoor seating and extensive cocktail list. It’s sad to see it in such a quiet state, but I’m happy they’re doing take-out from the door (at a safe distance, order ahead) and also delivery. The Margherita pizza arrived a bit lukewarm (still, tip your driver generously!), but once reheated it was a delight. The meatballs were delicious – great texture, perfect sauce, with a little tang, and came with bread for sopping.

Fried cauliflower with an anchovy/caper aioli upped the comfort food factor, while a salad of arugula, fennel & shaved parm kept us feeling virtuous and regular in these days of junk-food extravaganzas. So, get your veggies (Brussels sprouts, broccolini, eggplant caponata), get your pizza (funghi misti, prosciutto di parma, potato scamorza), and go ahead and get yourself a nice bottle of wine or a cocktail while you’re at it. After all, it’s Whateverthehelldayitis, right?

Beretta

1199 Valencia St.

415-695-1199