 If you have photos from your neighborhood that illustrate what it feels/looks like with the shelter in place policy – whether it is the Mission District or elsewhere – send them to info@missionlocal.com and we will post in photo essays. Please let us know the neighborhood, the location and the date of the photo. And if the photos you shoot remind you of any poem or piece of music, let us know and we will add a link. Thank you to everyone who has sent in photos. 

Hayes Valley’s Smitten Ice Cream usually has a line out the door. Today, it is shuttered.

A woman in a surgical mask talks on the phone at an empty playground. On most days, children can be found climbing here. The absence of their laughter was very strange.

A man rests in the sun at Patricia’s Green.

A colorful face reminds us to stay calm in a troubled world.

A handwritten sign taped to the wall and blowing in the wind on Octavia Street.

A man takes a nap at Patricia’s Green.

A young couple takes a walk through Hayes Valley in their masks.

The couple said that their hands are dry from all of the sanitizer they’ve been using.

Benches, usually full of people, at Patricia’s Green.

Friends and their dogs catch up next to Ritual Coffee Roasters, which was open.

Two men have a conversation over coffee next to Patricia’s Green.

This Hayes Valley plaza is usually full of colorful chairs, occupied by people sipping coffee and chatting.

Absinthe Brasserie & Bar, on Hayes Street, usually has tables out front, where friends share meals together.

Blue gloves, abandoned on Hayes Street.

Brass Tacks and Anina, two popular Hayes Valley bars where customers are usually people-watching from the open windows, are boarded up.

Reflections mingle with chairs on the tables at La Boulangerie bakery, which is usually full of people.

A young man was the only person on the basketball court at the Hayes Valley Playground.

A young woman harvests potatoes that she planted at Hayes Valley Playground. She said that she told her mom that they’d never go hungry this way.

A small boy left his mask on his scooter as he visited with his parents at Hayes Valley Playground.

A woman carries flowers up a hill in Hayes Valley.

It’s easy to socially distance yourself when you’re this tall.

A sign on the door at Dark Garden, on Linden Street.

An artist jazzed up this piece of wood at a construction site on Waller Street. The bottles that the character is holding read, “Hang in There.”