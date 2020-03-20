If you have photos from your neighborhood that illustrate what it feels/looks like with the shelter in place policy – whether it is the Mission District or elsewhere – send them to info@missionlocal.com and we will post in photo essays. Please let us know the neighborhood, the location and the date of the photo. If possible, we could use them at 850 px across by 600 to 550 height. And if the photos you shoot remind you of any poem or piece of music, let me know and I will add a link. Thank you

There were lots of boarded-up restaurants today – so many that we did a separate story. Readers sent in photos as well and we’ve added them here. I also saw scenes that seemed so normal and while I don’t often read poetry, the scenes kept reminding me of poems and so I linked to a few.

J&E Chinese Restaurant across from ZSFGH. Photo by Phyra McCandlessBoarded up windows lined the commercial corridors.

I love the tree in this photo.

Normalcy. This scene reminded me of The Red Wheelbarrow by William Carlos Williams

Photo by Lydia Chávez

The Food Bank arrived at Mission High School today.

Photo by Lydia Chávez