We are updating this story throughout the day.

With state officials advising late Wednesday against gatherings with 250 people or more and any non-essential gathering that does not keep attendees six feet apart, the Mission District is bracing for a new wave of cancellations.

Up until now, small theaters and venues have said they will remain open, but that now seems unlikely. Earlier, the state policy restricted events with more than 1,000 in attendance.

“The state’s updated policy defines a “gathering” as any event or convening that brings together people in a single room or single space at the same time, such as an auditorium, stadium, arena, large conference room, meeting hall, cafeteria, or any other indoor or outdoor space.”

The full policy is here.

Even before this announcement, the Community Music Center’s postponed its annual Field Day Performathon from the weekend of March 21 to June 6 and 7. Ruth’s Table, an arts center for senior citizens, canceled its March programming. El Rio canceled its March 20 Comedy Returns show “due to the plague,” said Lisa Geduldig, the bar’s publicist.

But venues like Zspace, the Gray Area and ODC and The Chapel are likely to also revise their schedules — but have not yet made any firm commitments.

The Marsh Theater on Valencia Street will continue programming, limiting shows to 50 attendees, according to a spokesperson. And the Victoria Theater on 16th Street, which seats 491 people, will continue its production of the “Full Monty” through the weekend as planned, a spokesperson said.

Schools and other so-called “essential” services are not yet affected. “The goal of this recommendation is to prevent people physically coming together unnecessarily, where people who have the infection can easily spread it to others. This guidance does not apply to activities such as attendance at regular school classes, work, or essential services,” according to the guidelines on gatherings.

Update, 10:00 a.m.

Business continues and everyone “still wants to be pretty”

Small businesses, especially coffee shops and eateries, are staying open — but taking extra precautions.

Tanya Strader, the manager of Ritual Coffee on Valencia Street, said the customer flow has taken a small dip but nothing significant. Still, staff members are taking extra precautions, such as wiping tables more often, having servers add milk to coffee, and “washing our hands anytime we touch something.”

The cafe was moderately busy, with around 15 to 20 customers, around 10 p.m.

Over at Pretty Pretty Collective, a hair salon on 22nd Street just of Mission, owner Georgia Rew said she’s been wiping down all her surfaces constantly. She’s had a few cancellations but nothing unusual. In fact, some days, she’s been slammed. “I guess everyone still wants to be pretty,” she said.

She predicted that may change if and when school start closing down.

At the Revolution Cafe, Sam Leeper, a barista said they have live music every night and so far they were going ahead with the one scheduled for tonight. As usual, he rode the 33 Muni bus into work and he said it did not feel significantly less crowded. “What can I do, I can’t work from home,” he said.

On a 49 Mission Street bus later in the morning, the bus seemed fairly full, but the driver said ridership was down significantly.

Meanwhile, Walgreens at 23rd and Mission is completely out of hand sanitizer — and had just one pack of cleaning wipes in stock and a few containers of Lysol wipes. A customer service representative said, however, one can make their own hand sanitizer using aloe vera gel and isopropyl alcohol. Move quickly, because the aloe vera is also going fast.

Jan Gaviers, the manager at Walgreens, said they are still receiving orders of hand sanitizer, but they go fast. Two boxes with 24 units arrived this morning and by 10:30 a.m., they were gone.

That, he said, is the norm since the coronavirus became a concern. “We get maybe four delivered a week, but they’re gone within a half-hour” of putting them on the shelf.

They did have a few containers of Lysol wipes left, but as this reporter talked to Gaviers, the supplies diminished. Business, he said, has not fallen off and he estimates there are even more people coming into the store.

One customer said she was going back to Buena Vista Horace Mann, where staff members are left purchasing their own sanitizers. “The District is not providing the cleaning supplies,” she said and asked that her name not be used. Luckily, she said, her school has an active parent group that is pitching in.

Claudia DeLarios Morán, Buena Vista Horace Mann’s principal, said that the school district is providing cleaning supplies for its custodial staff, but additional cleaning materials for teachers are in short supply. She said parents are, indeed, trying to pitch in and “scrounging” for supplies at stores and in their homes — but they too are coming up short.

“We’re doing what we can with what we have, but it’s probably not enough,” she said.

The school district, so far, is keeping schools open.

At Reem’s, the Mission’s first Arab bakery that opened earlier this week in the space once held by Mission Pie, Zaynah Hindi, the director of operations, called the timing “not ideal” but so far so good.

“It’s our second day and we’ve been blessed with a lot of visitors,” Hindi said. Reem’s too had pulled all self-service items behind the counter and were doubling their vigilance on keeping tables and surfaces wiped down. She noted that their lunch service at the flagship location in Fruitvale has maintained a brisk pace.

We have more than 5,000 regular readers – 600 of you donate – thank you! To the other 4,400, we need you. Donate today.

Update, 11 a.m.

Four new confirmed cases

The Department of Public Health has increased its tally of confirmed San Francisco coronavirus cases to 18 — up from 14 on Wednesday afternoon. On Wednesday evening, the San Francisco Unified School District announced that it would close Lakeshore Elementary for 14 days, after learning that four students there had respiratory illness. It’s unclear if those four students are the additional four on the list. The Health Department has not responded to our inquiry or sent out a statement.

We will update throughout the day. In the meantime, wash your hands. Here is a video from the World Health Organization on how to do so.