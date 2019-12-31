Watching the Golden State Warriors of yesteryear, I always wondered how a guy like Shaun Livingston felt playing next to prodigious scorers like Steph Curry and Kevin Durant.

Now I know.

This year, Joe Eskenazi, our editor and columnist, mopped up. He claimed the 10 most-read Mission Local stories of the year. This wasn’t done by leveraging clickbait garbage, but by writing sharp news stories and columns that made us laugh, cry and think about our city with more clarity.

Joe’s story on Otis the Pug’s strange and terrible journey around the neighborhood not only racked up the numbers, but was also a masterclass in reporting and storytelling. And, while our election coverage was a team effort, it would not have been an essential Election Day resource if not for Joe’s writing and understanding of San Francisco’s political landscape.

Numbers-wise, maybe I did a little better than six points a game to Joe’s 30 (that’s perhaps why the editors included the top 15, which I eked into). But overall, I’m proud to be part of such a strong team — one that surpassed last year’s readership numbers by 29 percent, with more than 1,616,000 unique visitors.

But the news never stops, so please stay tuned. We’re ready for another strong season.