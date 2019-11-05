Please return to this page throughout the day for results, updates, analysis, and coverage from Mission Local’s Lydia Chavez, Joe Eskenazi, Abraham Rodriguez, Julian Mark, William McCarthy, and Robin Estrin

I am told Precinct #7546 at 1525 Waller, in District 5, did not have ballots with the District 5 candidates on it. Dept. of Elections says that was fixed by around 9:23 a.m. It’s not clear how many people were unable to vote for D5 candidates. — Joe Eskenazi (@EskSF) November 5, 2019

3 p.m. — Trouble at Precinct 7546

The Department of Elections confirmed that, this morning, it did not have ballots for the District 5 race on this Waller Street polling place.

That situation was resolved by 9:23 a.m., but that means voters who arrived during the first 143 minutes of the day may not have been able to cast their votes for district supervisor.

The Department of Elections is attempting to “remedy” that situation; we will update this post when they tell us just how that can be done.

2:40 p.m.: John’s Grill is decadent — but not depraved

On election day, John’s Grill serves as the epicenter of all schmoozing in this here city.

Politicians, journalists, city workers, homeless people, bemused tourists — anyone with a mouth, basically — is entitled to wander in here at Ellis Street and fill and clean plate after plate of Caesar salad and ravioli and knock back a healthy pour of house red.

It’s a back-slappy scene in a back-slappy city and it harks to an earlier era when barrels of cider would be rolled out to satiate half-drunk election-day revelers who expected no less.

It was, as ever, a mad house here and served in stark contrast to the sparse election day turnout scenes reported across the city. Who would this low turnout benefit? “The candidates running unopposed,” quipped one political kneecapper.

And everyone laughed and then groaned. Ohhhhh the veneer of democracy. It’s funny because it’s true.

San Francisco is a city with a government run like a cartel, so you’d expect anyone and everyone to make an appearance. And they did! The mayor; Willie Brown; most of the Board of Supervisors; the CEO of the Giants; a guy in a Tom Steyer for president shirt who wasn’t Tom Steyer (it was his brother); various politically active up-and-comers and commissioners recognizable from their social media photos.

And the cops blocked off the street, so nobody was getting run over here. No word on whether the men and women in blue would get their share of ravioli and Caesar salad. Everyone else did.

You become inured to a lot here in San Francisco; at a recent charity auction for a politically blessed community fund, one could watch elected officials onstage cajole developers and lobbyists in the crowd — people who, inevitably, have business pending before the city — to donate more and more to the good cause. Come on! We know you’re good for it!

And then everyone drank vicariously on the dime of the free-spending corporation attempting to corner the market on political consultants.

So, that’s a bit unseemly. But that wasn’t the scene today. Today was just a display of clubbiness in a clubby town. That’s all.

And it was also a last chance for city politicos to attempt to spin and gaslight journalists. Which is odd, when you think about it. It’s like lying to St. Peter. What’s done is done, and the truth is going to come out soon enough.

The politicos in attendance, bedecked in their telltale color-coded campaign paraphernalia, smiled their last brittle smiles and decamped this meeting place. There are a handful of hours before the polls close, and they would pound the pavement.

Something must be done, and that’s something.

11:25 a.m.: Desolation in Bayview

Voting was quiet in Bayview Hunter’s Point – by mid-morning it almost felt that there was no election. No matter that some of the worst police shootings happened in the district. The 2015 shooting of Mario Woods, in fact, kicked off a number of reforms, but the former District Attorney George Gascón filed no criminal charges in that – or any police shooting case. Protesters challenged those decisions and kept after Gascón closely enough that he opted out of another term and has since returned to Los Angeles.

It appears that the prospect of a new District Attorney, however, failed to energize voters here.

Lina Priestly, 34, who works at the city college campus, said she was focused on the affordable housing issues. “A lot of people need it,” she said. On the District Attorney’s race, she had little to say “They all sound shady to me, ” she said “making promises they can’t keep.” The campus polling station had only logged 14 votes by 11 a.m.

Less than a half-mile away at the Bayview Police Station’s polling room, Vic Chung, a 32-year-old community organizer, was only the 10th person to cast their ballot at 10:30 a.m. To her, the district attorney’s race is the most important. “I voted for Chesa,” she said. “I strongly believe he is the only standout candidate, the only one who believes in transformative justice.”

At the Josephine Lee Recreation Center on Oakdale near Third Street, they have had only 14 voters — much to the dismay of 86 year-old Dorris Vincent. “Too many people dropping off ballots,” that they have had two months to turn in. There are 1,620 people registered to vote here, and Vincent expects to only see a fraction of that. “People are too engrossed in the national mess,” she said about the low turnout.

Vincent has now worked 50 San Francisco elections. She was, in 2017, diagnosed with Stage Four cancer, and told that there was nothing that could be done for her medically. But she’s kept working elections every year since. “God is good,” she says.

— Lydia Chavez

10 a.m.: The Gathering Storm.

It’s election day. An outhouse has been deposited in front of every polling place, and a political aspirant has been deposited in front of every BART stop.

Candidates and backers and multi-colored armies of placard-waving volunteers are on the streets, en masse, to Get Out the Vote. Truth be told, much of the vote has already been Gotten Out — 65,000 ballots had already made their way to City Hall by sundown last night (100,000 would be normal for an off-year election such as this).

But what else is everyone gonna do?

Today’s election, by San Francisco standards, is a piece of cake. A cookie, even. We’re not voting on 28 ballot propositions; we’re not voting on competing billion-dollar plans as a result of breakdown in the legislative process.

Rather, we’re deciding six ballot propositions and nine elected offices — only two of them seriously contested. Mayor London Breed is facing only token opposition, though it remains to be seen if she’ll poll well or, like Mayor Ed Lee in 2015, lurch to the finish, portending a turbulent next few years.

The competitive races are for District 5 supervisor and for District Attorney. We won’t neglect the rest of the ballot, but we’ll be focusing on those.

In District 5, Supervisor Vallie Brown, the former Breed aide tapped by the mayor to fill her old seat, faces off against tenant attorney Dean Preston. Expect a tight race, with a low turnout likely aiding the incumbent. It remains to be seen if Brown will be dogged by the Oct. 10 revelation that she in 1994 evicted several low-income black tenants.

The supervisor, orally, in writing, and even in campaign materials, claimed these tenants were freeloaders who refused to pay rent and hadn’t done so for years. She further accused these low-income black renters of being pawns, “vulnerable people,” in her words, being “exploited” by her opponents.

Then receipts — literal receipts — were unearthed. The tenants were paying rent. Every month. As they claimed. Brown, via an attorney, apologized. It remains to be seen if she’ll be hit with a defamation suit.

It also remains to be seen if this situation — the unearthing of a 25 year-old eviction, the maligning of the evicted tenants, and the hurried apology when written proof of their steady payment was produced — will play a role in this election.

This will be, once again, a very low turnout contest. And this situation only came to light on Oct. 10 and was covered sporadically at best in the press.

The other contested race is to succeed District Attorney George Gascón, who last month resigned his post to run for the same position in Los Angeles. What would have been the first open DA’s race in a century and change was upended when, some two weeks prior to the election, Breed installed her preferred candidate Suzy Loftus into the role — much to the chagrin of challengers Nancy Tung, Leif Dautch, and Chesa Boudin.

It remains to be seen if the flurry of activity and forest-destroying dissemination of press releases Loftus generated in her tenure as interim DA outweighs the allegations of crass opportunism and gamesmanship, or the uniting rallying cry — “Shenanigans!” — latched onto by her opponents.

It also remains to be seen if a subsequent $650,000 outside spending barrage by the Police Officers Association and other law-enforcement outfits to boost Loftus and denigrate the leftist Boudin is a major factor in today’s outcome.

The TV and mail ads are extremely crude; they appear to have been teleported to the present from a 1980s TV movie about cops and politicians. But they may yet appeal to some voters, particularly older, law-and-order voters — though, at this stage in the game, many of those people already mailed in their ballots long ago.

Boudin backers, perhaps a bit optimistically, hope the over-the-top nature of the ads turns voters off while adding to his name recognition.

Either way, this figures to be a potentially excruciating ranked-choice contest. If Tung, the race’s only Chinese candidate, doesn’t see a healthy number of votes in the Permanent Absentee Voters tabulation released at 8:45 tonight, it may spell early doom for her.

Dautch has, all along, positioned himself as everybody’s potential No. 2 vote — the Mark Leno strategy. But, as was Leno’s downfall, can he net enough No. 1 votes?

Finally, Boudin, a public defender running for DA, is a departure from the other three candidates, all career prosecutors. Ranked-choice voting doesn’t tend to reward candidates who stray too far from the pack; it’s not at all certain where Boudin’s No. 2 and No. 3 votes will come from — and, without those, he cannot win.

The day-of voting results will figure to skew more to the left than the 65,000 votes already mailed to City Hall. So, expect Team Loftus to be in good spirits if she’s 10 points or more ahead of Boudin in early mail ballots, and to be in great spirits if the lead is 15 points or more.

Expect nervousness and the grinding of teeth if the tally is close or Boudin is actually ahead.

So, all of that is in in the back of every candidate or volunteer’s mind as he or she cajoles the people getting on and off of buses and trains. Expect 10 more hours of fervent activity.

Then the shouting ends, and the counting begins.

Stick with us.

— Joe Eskenazi