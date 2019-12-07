Mission Local’s Julian Mark is on the scene at 23rd and Mission, where, some 90 minutes ago, police shot a man multiple times — the first police shooting of 2019.

An eyewitness who said he’s working a construction job not far from the site told Mark he witnessed the entire event. The witness, who declined to be identified, said that he observed a “clearly” intoxicated man from his truck at around 8:30 in the morning. Not long thereafter, a San Francisco Police Department SUV rolled up.

The witness says two officers chased the man about the intersection on foot. He said the officers pepper-sprayed the man and may have applied other less-lethal devices as well.

The man did not appear to be armed; the witness recalled “his arms waving around.” Some manner of physical interaction ensued. During this time, while the man was on the ground, the witness says he was shot by both of the officers. The witness counted eight to 10 shots.

Following the shooting, the witness said an officer pointed a gun in his direction, and he ducked. He described the shooting as “a broad daylight execution.”

Mark is on scene and will continue reporting; Mission is blocked between 22nd and 24th, and the Mission and 23rd intersection is sealed.

Police spokesman Officer Robert Rueca gave the following synopsis on scene: At 8:34 a.m. officers responded to a call of a hot prowl burglary in the area of 23rd and Capp Streets. They encountered a suspect who matched the description. When they encountered the suspect, he assaulted an officer with a weapon. An officer-involved-shooting occurred. One suspect and one officer were transported to a hospital and are in unknown medical condition.

This article will be updated as more information is gathered.