Applications ahoy

The structure that was the first 100-percent affordable development to break ground in more than a decade is now well on its way to completion. To wit, the developers of the 94-unit housing project for seniors at 1296 Shotwell St. are taking applications for some of its units.

Seventeen studio rental units are available from $266 to $1,021 per month, and 54 one-bedroom rental units are available from $300 to $1,162 per month, according to the Chinatown Community Development Center.

Applications can be downloaded here, and physical applications can be picked up at these housing counseling agencies. The applications need to be either be submitted online or mailed in with a self-addressed stamped envelope to: Casa Adelante-BMR, P.O. Box 420847, San Francisco, CA 94142, wrote CCDC in a Facebook post.

Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The project is expected to be complete by mid-2020.

Read more about the project here. — Julian Mark

Water for La Jicara fundraiser

Last year, the Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist raised money to build a well in the Nicaraguan village of La Jicara, providing residents there with clean, easily accessible water for the first time. Unfortunately, the well went dry after an earthquake struck a few months ago.

The Episcopal Church is hosting a wine and cheese party and silent auction fundraiser to contribute to building infrastructure to once again bring fresh water to the people of La Jicara.

The fundraiser will be held this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Episcopal Church of St. John the Evangelist at 1661 15th St. at Julian Street.

Sen. Michael Bennet — yet another Democratic presidential candidate — in the Mission

Don’t miss this opportunity to learn more about 2020 presidential candidate Senator Michael Bennet. Including: Who is Michael Bennet?

This Saturday, Manny’s, at 3092 16th St., will host Sen. Bennet from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Attendance to the event is free, but donations of $10 are encouraged to help him meet debate thresholds.

Bennet has represented Colorado since 2009. He is a Democrat, and is described on his campaign website as a “pragmatic leader, fighting to overcome dysfunction in Washington.”

Good luck with that!

Swing dance classes

Looking to practice your swing skills? Mission City Swing (MCS), at 3020 22nd St. between Shotwell and Folsom streets, will offer the space and music to do drills and work on swing dancing with others this Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The two-hour class costs $10 per attendee. Afterwards, attendees are welcome to join MCS for tacos and burritos in the Mission.

Rediscovering the Mission’s oldest mural

Next month, on Saturday, September 21, at 11 a.m., art historian and storyteller Ben Wood will present his work rediscovering the Mission Dolores Mural.

The mural was painted by Native Americans in 1791, and was digitally documented by Wood and Erin Blind in 2004.

The event will take place in the Latino Community room in the Main Library at 100 Larkin St.