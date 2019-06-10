A man died yesterday at 24th Street BART plaza following an apparent medical emergency, according to police.

At around 5 p.m. Sunday, a bystander saw a man between the ages of 50 and 60 coughing and lying down at the 24th Street BART entrance, said SFPD spokesman Sgt. Michael Andraychak. The man stopped breathing and the bystander called 911, he said.

“SFFD responded and declared the victim deceased,” Andraychak said in an email. “The [medical examiner] responded and did not observe any signs of foul play.”

The man’s name and cause of death are unclear. “As for causes of death, that is for the [office of the medical examiner] to determine,” Andraychak.

Calls to the Medical Examiner’s office were not immediately returned.