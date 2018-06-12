No charges filed against men arrested following fatal Mission District shooting

A triple shooting Thursday left Jaime Poole dead, and two others fighting for their lives. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

The two men arrested on Sunday in connection with a fatal shooting in the Mission District were promptly released early this week, pending a law enforcement investigation.

Robert Salvador, 22, was released on Monday and 28-year-old Sandie Harden was released on Tuesday, said Nancy Crowley, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Department. Both men had been arrested in connection with the murder of Jaime Poole, 21.

“The case remains under investigation,” said Alex Bastian, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s office. “Neither suspect has been charged at this time.”

The June 7 shooting erupted at 3:20 p.m. near Bernal Dwellings, a housing development at Treat Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street, and left Poole dead from gunshot wounds.

Salvador and Harden were also injured in the shootout, although both were discharged from San Francisco General Hospital earlier this week, said hospital spokesperson Brent Andrew.

“I don’t know where they were discharged to,” he said. “I just know they were discharged from here.”

A source familiar with the investigation indicated that investigators are currently determining whether Poole shot the suspects before himself being shot to death.

This would introduce a potential element of self-defense into the case.

Per California self-defense laws, a person may defend him or herself if he or she reasonably fears bodily harm to themselves or others; if the person believed that force was necessary to defend against the danger; and the person used no more force than was reasonably necessary to defend against the danger.

Bernal Dwellings, a housing project developed in 2001, has seen its share of shootings, much to the dismay of most of its residents. A shooting there in January 2017 claimed the life of 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales, while bystanders have been injured by other shootings, and others have been targeted.

San Francisco Police Department Gang Task Force inspector Scott Lau once described it as a nexus of gang activity. Last February, then-Mission Capt. Daniel Perea promised to step up enforcement within the four-block area following a string of shootings.

It’s unclear, however, if that ramped up enforcement has continued. Mission Captain Gaetano Caltagirone, who stepped in last October, has not yet returned messages.





