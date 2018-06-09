Warriors sweep the Cavaliers and the Mission celebrates (PHOTOS!)

The Warriors made history when they racked up a 73-win season in 2016, only to lose the Cleveland Cavaliers in that year’s NBA Finals. Yet, here were are, four finals appearances in four years — all against the same team led by LeBron James. This latest championship victory was sweeter, as the team swept the Cavaliers in four games, a humiliation for any team. A worse one for LeBron and the Cavaliers.

The Mission responded with street celebrations that edged close to a riot. Initially cheers and flag-waving were rampant near 30th and Mission, toward Bernal Heights, but the festivities spread as a large crowd of basketball massed fans toward the 24th street BART Station. When police in riot gear arrived, the crowd was pushed further along Mission Street until bottles were thrown.

Vehicles cruised up and down Mission, revved their engines, and the passengers danced with pedestrians. Brooms were everywhere and the pavement was constantly being swept.

Police nearly contained the situation until a drum group revived the crowd near Capp street and led fans on a trek across the entire core of the Mission.

According to the NBA, the official championship parade will be held in Oakland on Tuesday, June 12 at 11 a.m.