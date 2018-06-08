Neighborhood notes: Triple shooting on Treat leaves man dead, two victims sent hospital

A triple shooting Thursday left Jaime Poole dead, and two others fighting for their lives. Photo by Abraham Rodriguez.

One dead, two injured in shooting near Cesar Chavez and Treat Street

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that occurred on the 1400 block of Treat Avenue. The shooting occurred at 3:20 p.m. near Cesar Chavez Street. The victims were transported to a San Francisco General Hospital. Jaime Poole, 21, of San Francisco, died of his wounds at the hospital, per the Medical Examiner. Police do not have a suspect in custody and are investigating.

A resident in the neighborhood said she heard an argument and three men were in the street before the shots rang out. She said they all knew each other.

Another shooting occurred in the Excelsior District on Thursday. Vanessa Palma, 34, of South San Francisco, died after being shot in a car.

Recent calls for service to police can be found on CrimeMapping.

Crime is trauma and the county offers different services, which can be found here. Victims of violent crime can also contact the Trauma Recovery Center at UCSF.

