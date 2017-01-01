First San Francisco Homicide of 2017 Claims Life in Mission

Police have identified the two men killed in two separate shootings on New Year’s Day in the Mission and the Bayview districts as 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales and 35-year-old Mitchell Smith, respectively.

Rosales, a San Francisco resident, was shot in the chest on 26th and Shotwell streets around 2:13 a.m. on January 1. Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim found, and though the victim was transported to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Smith, also of San Francisco, was the victim of another fatal shooting that took place later in the morning in the Bayview, though police reported there is no indication that the incidents were related, or that either of them were gang-related.

No suspect descriptions are yet available.

The incident is also the second homicide in the neighborhood in three days. Four people were killed in the district in December alone.