First San Francisco Homicide of 2017 Claims Life in Mission

crime
By Posted

Police have identified the two men killed in two separate shootings on New Year’s Day in the Mission and the Bayview districts as 21-year-old Ernesto Rosales and 35-year-old Mitchell Smith, respectively.

Rosales, a San Francisco resident, was shot in the chest on 26th and Shotwell streets around 2:13 a.m. on January 1. Officers responded to reports of a shooting victim found, and though the victim was transported to the hospital, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Smith, also of San Francisco, was the victim of another fatal shooting that took place later in the morning in the Bayview, though police reported there is no indication that the incidents were related, or that either of them were gang-related.

No suspect descriptions are yet available.

The incident is also the second homicide in the neighborhood in three days. Four people were killed in the district in December alone.

Filed under: Featured, Front Page, Mobile, Newsletter, Today's Mission, Trouble

Tagged: ,

You may also like:

Post a comment

We’ve changed our comments policy. Why? Anonymity breeds boorishness. At Mission Local, we know a lot of our readers personally and whether we agree with you or not on this or that issue, we have invariably found you to be decent, well-meaning, people. The kind of readers we like to have for neighbors. We know the thoughts and opinions of the majority of our readers are not accurately reflected in the sampling we see in our comments. We don’t know why people have a difficult time commenting in an open and respectful way on the internet, but we do feel the anonymity we have afforded only contributes to the problem. Moreover, it does nothing for building community, forging bridges. Therefore and forthwith: You can sign in through Facebook to comment or you can register on our site, but you must use your full name. All other comments will be zapped. If you use your full name and still insult or defame another reader, the author or anyone else, we’ll zap those too. We hope this encourages readers who have felt unwelcome in our comments section to contribute their insights.

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*

Full name required to post. For full details, read our Policy