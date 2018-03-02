Neighborhood notes, music, fraught fête and more

At the Community Music Center. You too can learn to play. Nothing like learning to play the piano for a week and then jamming out!

Free music tonight at the Community Music Center

The center’s Concert with Conversation, featuring the Catalyst Quartet, begins at 6 p.m. tonight, Friday, March 2. The quartet comprises top Laureates and alumni of the Sphinx competition, and the center promises “dynamic selections of classical music.” It all happens at 544 Capp St.

Also, a head’s up: it’s time to register for the center’s spring quarter, which starts March 19 and runs through June 1. Visit the enrollment page or contact a registrar at (415) 647-6015.

Fraught Fête

Mission 4All, the PR arm of Maximus Real Estate, the developer of the proposed 300-plus units at 16th and Mission, is sponsoring a 12-hour fête on Saturday at 16th and Capp streets. It starts at noon. If you take the flyer at face value, the developers have commandeered the support of a slew of local artists and bands. Is it just a party, or a party with a message? There’s growing disagreement.

Coming up This Week:

Anna Deavere Smith, Alicia Garza and Lateefah Simon

As part of its speaking series featuring illustrious and kick-ass women, The Woman’s Building will host “Insurgent Voices: Striving to End Racism in America,” with Deavere Smith, a playwright, actor and educator, Simon, Garza, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter, and Simon, president of the Akonadi Foundation.

The women will gather on Tuesday, March 6, at the Marines Memorial Theater near Union Square. You can purchase tickets here.

A tribute to John Cage at the David Ireland House

A homage to one of David Ireland’s influences will take place Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the 20th and Capp (500 Capp St.). For two hours, in a site-specific performance, John Kennedy and the Santa Clara University New Music Ensemble will celebrate Cage. Should be very cool.

Can’t paint? You, too, can contribute to public art

New Door Ventures, a nonprofit that works with youth in the Bay Area, located at 20th and Harrison streets, has launched a campaign, Mural for New Door, to raise $10,000 to help cover the costs of a new mural by the amazing Mona Caron.

Check out our Events calendar to keep abreast of what’s happening in our neighborhood.