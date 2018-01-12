Suspect arrested for stabbing death of SF Mission homeless man

Mark Camacho's altar near a doorstep where he oftentimes slept and drank beer. By JoeBill Muñoz.

The San Francisco Police Department has arrested a man in connection with the murder of a homeless man identified as Mark Camacho, 59, who was stabbed to death near 25th Street and Potrero Avenue around 8 p.m. Thursday.

Jesus Ramirez, a 48-year-old San Francisco resident, was booked into the San Francisco County jail for murder.

“Officers from Mission Station were able to promptly identify the suspect and make an arrest within 24 hours of the initial incident,” said SFPD Spokesperson Grace Gatpandan in a statement.

Although police have made an arrest, investigators are asking anyone with information on the case to contact SFPD anonymously at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 with SFPD at the beginning of the message.