Scott Neu, a former sheriff’s deputy who was fired in 2015 for allegedly forcing jail inmates to fight each other, and costing the city some $280,000 in settlements, is being rehired by the Sheriff’s Office, Mission Local has learned.

Though Neu was criminally charged by former District Attorney George Gascón in 2016 with 17 criminal counts, these charges were dropped after the Sheriff’s Office allegedly destroyed evidence in the case; in one instance an investigator’s laptop was smashed with a hammer due to a virus.

Neu is being reinstated to his former position — in which he worked in the county jail — the City Attorney’s Office confirmed today.

The reinstatement comes after Neu and the deputy sheriffs’ union in 2021 successfully compelled the city to participate in binding arbitration regarding his firing. The use of this alternative to the court system is written into the union’s contract with the city. Neu’s appeal hearing was held in August 2023, and the arbitrator overseeing it subsequently opted to reduce his termination to a 90-day suspension.

The arbitrator’s decision is binding, and the city is legally obligated to comply with it.

Jail detainee Quincy Lewis in 2018 received a $60,000 settlement after he alleged that Neu forced him to fight other inmates, gamble, or do pushups for food. Ricardo Palikiko-Garcia was in 2016 paid $90,000 in a settlement over his case alleging that he was forced to fight a fellow inmate for food by Neu and other deputies, who took bets on winners.

Neu allegedly told inmates to say they fell off their bunk if they got injured during the fights, and threatened to beat or mace the inmates to compel them to fight, Gascón said at the time.

But before the “fight club” cases, Neu was also accused of sexual assault by detainees David Spears, Sabrina Wigfall, and Kyle Adams between 2004 and 2008. The city settled their suits for a total of $95,000. And in 2006, Neu was accused of punching and kicking an inmate in his cell, leaving him with two broken ribs, but was not disciplined or criminally charged.

In 2015, soon after then-Public Defender Jeff Adachi publicized the allegations from Palikiko-Garcia, Lewis and other inmates, then-Sheriff Ross Mirkarimi fired Neu.

Mirkarimi told Mission Local that he testified at Neu’s appeal hearing in August 2023 regarding the reasoning behind Neu’s termination, but did not comment further on Neu’s rehiring.

“This is a significant issue in the field of law enforcement and oversight,” said Jayson Wechter, a member of the Sheriff’s Oversight Board and a former Department of Police Accountability investigator. “Chiefs of police or sheriffs take what they feel is appropriate disciplinary action against an employee — and then their decisions are overturned by an arbitrator and they’re forced to take the employee back.”

Other jurisdictions have been made to rehire law enforcement officers after firing them. Here in the Bay Area, the Vallejo Police Department reinstated Jarrett Tonn, the officer who shot Bernal Heights native Sean Monterrosa in 2020 — with back pay — in August. The Oakland Police Department has also struggled with losing its arbitration cases and having to rehire fired officers.

Wechter declined to comment on Neu’s specific case, but said it is “fairly rare” for law enforcement agencies to terminate sworn members, and noted that “it could mean it’s a very serious act of misconduct, it could mean a history of problematic behavior.”

The deputy sheriffs’ union has not responded to requests for comment. Multiple messages to Neu’s attorneys have not been returned.

The City Attorney’s Office has not confirmed whether Neu will receive back pay for the nearly 10 years he was out of a job. He earned $177,458 in the year before his firing.

Before going back to duty, Neu will have to complete a three-week recertification class required for California law enforcement, according to the City Attorney’s Office.